Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF accounts for 1.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $86,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

BATS PICK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,346 shares. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12.

