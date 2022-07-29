Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $808.79 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,308,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF comprises about 12.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 99.53% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $808,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QVML stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.30. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.

