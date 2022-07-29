Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 39,293 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,293 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 64,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.