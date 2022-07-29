MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.22. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

MusclePharm Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.