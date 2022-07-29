MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLPGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.22. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

MusclePharm Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.