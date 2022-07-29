MustangCoin (MST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,064.42

MustangCoin (MST) traded 85.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. MustangCoin has a total market cap of $18,064.42 and approximately $53.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MustangCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MustangCoin has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MustangCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

