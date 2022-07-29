Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $134.06

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $134.06, but opened at $138.55. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $137.87, with a volume of 273 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NBR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

