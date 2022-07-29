Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Trading 50% Higher

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) shares traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.70. 3,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 531,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Nano Labs Price Performance

Nano Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit (IC) design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as rendering technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.