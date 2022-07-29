National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 34,891 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,891 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $69,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of TECK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 191,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,161. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

