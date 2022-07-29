National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 360,117 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,516. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.96 and a 200 day moving average of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,141,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,272,573. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

