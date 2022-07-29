National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 16,645.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.31% of Ulta Beauty worth $64,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,439,000 after buying an additional 164,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.6 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,176. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.