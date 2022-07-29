National Bank of Canada FI Has $110.92 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,193 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fortis were worth $110,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortis by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.