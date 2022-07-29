National Bank of Canada FI Has $160.47 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,607 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $160,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.43. 31,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.41.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.42.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

