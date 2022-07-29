National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 88,724 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $81,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

CNQ traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. 89,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.