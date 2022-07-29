National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,850,800 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,516,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850,800 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zynga were worth $50,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zynga by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zynga by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of ZNGA remained flat at $8.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

