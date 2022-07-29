Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.02

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.02 and traded as low as $10.45. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 19,583 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $110.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 13.2% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 150,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

