NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 137,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,023,319 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.04) to GBX 360 ($4.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.80) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,065,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,232,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

