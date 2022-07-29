NatWest Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 245.30 ($2.96) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 280 ($3.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 315 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.80) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 291.43 ($3.51).

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,506.02).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

