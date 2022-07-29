Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $141.76 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,719.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.12 or 0.07095821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00161008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00255368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.00676676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00632214 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005510 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.