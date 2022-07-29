NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $96.12

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.12, but opened at $92.07. NetEase shares last traded at $91.75, with a volume of 8,125 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

