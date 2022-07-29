Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $31,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $230.10. 64,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,350,653. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

