Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 293.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

NFLX opened at $226.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.