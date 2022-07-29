Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.84 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.31 and its 200 day moving average is $292.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $930,105,000 after buying an additional 516,505 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $166,268,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 149.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 263,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,723,000 after buying an additional 157,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 239,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,587,000 after buying an additional 96,628 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

