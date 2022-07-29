Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $729.01 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $729.01 million and $3.55 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00663356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 736,471,659 coins and its circulating supply is 736,471,055 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

