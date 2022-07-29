New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Up 187.7% in July

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 187.7% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVSA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 875.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 7,795.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NVSA opened at $9.88 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

About New Vista Acquisition

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

