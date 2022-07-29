New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

