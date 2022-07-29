New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,006 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,895,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $143,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.