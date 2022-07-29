New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 368 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $98,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,298.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,203.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,317.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,345.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

