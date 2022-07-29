New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $106.14 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of KLA worth $106,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $128,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $369.98 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.02 and a 200-day moving average of $348.78.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.05.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

