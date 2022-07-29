New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $130.45 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,078,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $130,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

