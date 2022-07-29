New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $137.02 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Duke Energy worth $137,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

