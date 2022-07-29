New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $154.86 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of CSX worth $154,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

