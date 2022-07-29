New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 55,388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams worth $135,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after buying an additional 98,913 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.3% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE SHW opened at $243.04 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

