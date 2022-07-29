New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,332 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Marriott International worth $160,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAR opened at $158.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.