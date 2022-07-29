Next Level Private LLC Buys 491 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 2.5% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,431 shares of company stock worth $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $102.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

