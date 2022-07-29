Next Level Private LLC Buys 618 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.48 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
