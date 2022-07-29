Next Level Private LLC Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after acquiring an additional 867,699 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 248,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 427,553 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 3.7 %

NLY opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

