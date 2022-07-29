Next Level Private LLC Has $673,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after acquiring an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

