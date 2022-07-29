Next Level Private LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,941,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,454,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,907 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

