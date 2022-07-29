Next Level Private LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,941,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,454,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,907 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
BATS:JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.