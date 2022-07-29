Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 3.26 and last traded at 3.24. 7,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,242,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KIND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.90.

Nextdoor Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,175,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,175,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,837,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,583,000.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

