NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.
Insider Activity
NextEra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $165.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.
About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
- Waste Management’s Earnings Beat Expectation, Stock Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.