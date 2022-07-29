NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

