NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Shares Down 5.4%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.