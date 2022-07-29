Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Performance

NCRBF stock remained flat at $30.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. Nippon Carbon has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $30.24.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

