Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 805,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,385,387. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.