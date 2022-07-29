Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $6.24 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after buying an additional 1,186,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. 2,825,609 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

