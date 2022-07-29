Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $720,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 472,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,944,746. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.