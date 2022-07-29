Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $9.17 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.90 on Friday, reaching $192.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,698. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.05 and its 200 day moving average is $205.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

