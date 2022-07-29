Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $386,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IEMG stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $48.57. 197,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,598,168. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64.

