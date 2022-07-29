Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 347.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 214,973 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 169,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,403,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

