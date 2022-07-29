Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 106 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.85 on Friday, reaching $413.06. The stock had a trading volume of 126,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,911. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

